JBS Taps Ex-FTC Official For Its New Chief Legal Officer Role

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- JBS SA's U.S. branch has hired seasoned antitrust attorney and former Federal Trade Commission official Kevin Arquit to fill the newly created role of chief legal officer and be responsible for "all legal, ethics and compliance efforts" in North America, Australia and Europe. Arquit, most recently co-chair of the antitrust group at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, is slated to join JBS USA on May 3. His responsibilities will include the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom, the company announced April 20. JBS SA, the largest meat producer in the world and the subject of past bribery allegations in the U.S....

