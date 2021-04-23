Benefits Management Co. To Bet Up To $450M On Telemed Biz

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Health benefits navigation platform Accolade said Friday that it had signed a deal worth up to $450 million to purchase telehealth provider PlushCare, with guidance from Cooley and Fenwick. Accolade Inc., working with Cooley LLP, said in a news release that the acquisition of Fenwick & West LLP client PlushCare would add a primary care team to its health care advocacy and navigation offerings. Under the deal's terms, PlushCare's sellers will receive $40 million in cash and $340 million in Accolade common stock. San Francisco-based PlushCare can also make up to $70 million more after reaching certain revenue milestones. "PlushCare has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS