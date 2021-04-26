Pot Cos. Sue Miami Over Dispensary Permit Denial

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A pair of would-be medical marijuana dispensaries have asked a Florida state court to rule that they can set up shop in Miami without needing to go through the city, which has denied their efforts to do so on the basis of cannabis' federal illegality. In a complaint filed Wednesday in Miami-Dade County Court, the companies — MRC44 LLC and 60 NE 11th LLC — allege that Miami has passed no ordinances explicitly banning the opening of dispensaries or governing where in the city they are allowed to operate. In the absence of such ordinances, the companies allege that the city...

