'Answer The Question!' Judge Upbraids Mass. AG In Auto Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A federal judge tore into the Massachusetts attorney general's office during a hearing Friday for refusing to answer basic questions in response to an auto industry suit challenging the state's updated "Right to Repair" law. U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock came out of the gate strong during a status conference he said should not have been necessary but for an inflexible approach to discovery taken by lawyers from Attorney General Maura Healey's office. In the suit, which is set for a bench trial in June, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation is challenging a measure that would expand the state's 2012...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS