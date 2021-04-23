Former Pa., Del. Judge In Line To Head Bankruptcy Institute

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Alabama bankruptcy attorney Robert P. Reynolds and former Pennsylvania and Delaware bankruptcy judge Kevin Carey have been selected to leadership positions at the American Bankruptcy Institute, the organization announced Friday. Reynolds, a partner at Reynolds Reynolds & Little LLC, became president of the ABI at the conclusion of the organization's annual spring meeting, with Carey, a retired judge now at Hogan Lovells, succeeding him as president-elect. Reynolds' term will run until April 2022, when Carey will take over, the ABI said. As president, Reynolds told Law360 he will help ABI, an association of bankruptcy professionals that touts "nonpartisan reporting and analysis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS