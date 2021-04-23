NLRB Official Sets Union Election For Beef-Processor Trainers

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Six workers who train new employees at a Colorado meatpacking plant can vote on whether to be represented by a food workers union, a National Labor Relations Board official has ruled, rejecting the company's argument that the trainers qualify as supervisors who cannot unionize. In a decision Thursday, NLRB Denver office regional director Paula Sawyer said six trainers who help prepare new hires at a Swift Beef Co. processing facility in Greeley, Colorado, may vote on joining a bargaining unit represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7. Sawyer said the trainers do not qualify as supervisors or managers under...

