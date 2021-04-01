1st-Time Bar Passage Rate Ticked Up In 2020

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Despite the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic, the first-time passage rate for the bar exam in 2020 was higher than in 2019, even when excluding those who were waived into the law practice without taking the bar because of special rules during the pandemic, according to statistics released Friday by the American Bar Association. The data from the Managing Director's Office of the ABA Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar shows that the bar passage rate for first-time test takers in 2020 was about 83% — up from 80% the previous year. Of the 29,531 graduates who sat for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS