Atty Who Drunkenly Shot Up Oregon Firm Dodges Disbarment

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 1:22 PM EDT) -- A lawyer who got drunk and fired a pistol into the office of another attorney, narrowly missing a staffer inside, should have the chance to practice law again, according to a recent Oregon Supreme Court decision. In a suspension order, the seven-member court acknowledged that, in every previous case involving serious criminal conduct, the lawyer had been disbarred. But the circumstances of misconduct by attorney Erik Graeff and his personal history are so "factually dissimilar" that they "provide little assistance, except insofar as they confirm that a lengthy period of suspension is appropriate in the most serious cases," the court said....

