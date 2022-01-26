'Just Do Your Job': Justice Breyer's Legacy Of Pragmatism

By Jimmy Hoover (January 26, 2022, 4:31 PM EST) -- With the coming retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, the U.S. Supreme Court loses not only a core member of its liberal bloc, but also a judicial thinker who cares deeply about making the law work on a practical level, those who worked with him said. Justice Breyer isn't known for flowery majority opinions like retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, or for influential dissents, like the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He has tended to join, rather than author, opinions handed down in landmark cases during his nearly 28 years on the Supreme Court. Justice Stephen Breyer listens during a forum at the...

