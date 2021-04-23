Fed. Circ. Won't Rehear Amgen Drug Patent Fight

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said Friday that it won't revisit a decision that dashed Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd.'s efforts to break Amgen's grip on its anti-cancer drug Kyprolis. A three-judge panel shot down Mumbai-based Cipla's petition for a panel rehearing of a decision that affirmed Amgen's win in an abbreviated new drug application suit in Delaware federal court. The panel didn't give any reasoning behind the denial. Amgen subsidiary Onyx Therapeutics Inc. has had Kyprolis on the market since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration first approved the drug in 2012. Since 2016, the company has gone after drugmakers, including Cipla, that...

