Detroit Says Pot Licensing Residency Rule Ensures Fairness

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The city of Detroit has pushed back on a suit attempting to invalidate its recreational marijuana licensing rules, saying they serve a legitimate government purpose in trying to correct the effects of the war on drugs. The city said in a Thursday brief opposing plaintiff Crystal Lowe's request for a preliminary injunction that provisions favoring city residents are meant to carry forward a social equity policy in the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act, which decriminalized adult recreational marijuana use and was approved by voters in 2018. The local provisions ensure that Lowe and other "similarly sophisticated applicants do not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS