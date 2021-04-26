Bernstein Shur Launches Climate Change Practice Group

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- New England-based Bernstein Shur Sawyer & Nelson PA has launched a climate change practice group focused on handling the various regulatory changes and market opportunities stemming from the evolving environment, the firm has announced. Bernstein Shur said Friday that it has launched the practice group with 15 attorneys, led by Portland, Maine-based partner David Littell. Littell brings a wide range of experience related to climate change, including his work on designing and implementing the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, the first market-based greenhouse gas regulatory system in North America. CEO Joan Fortin said in a statement that the group was founded in...

