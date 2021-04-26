Tenn. Can Impose Abortion Rule For Now, 6th Circ. Rules

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A majority of the Sixth Circuit has decided that for now, Tennessee can enforce a requirement that women wait 48 hours between consulting with a doctor and getting an abortion. In a Friday decision, an en banc Sixth Circuit chose to stay a lower court order that blocked the restriction while the state appeals it. The order didn't give any reasoning behind the majority decision. Not all of the judges supported the decision, however, as Circuit Judge Karen Nelson Moore said she would have denied the motion for stay, pending the appeal. That dissent was joined by four other judges....

