Up Next At High Court: Donor Secrecy And Angry Snapchats

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- What do anonymous billionaire donors have in common with a high school cheerleader cut from her team over a Snapchat post? They're all defending their supposed First Amendment rights in various cases before the U.S. Supreme Court this week as the justices close out their April argument session before hunkering down for opinion season. The Supreme Court will close out its April argument session with two First Amendment cases and three energy and environmental cases. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The justices will have a busy week of arguments as they inch closer to the final stretch of the term dominated by big opinion announcements. While...

