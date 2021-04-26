Amazon Wants Ex-Worker's Contract Claim Axed In Pot Row

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Amazon has sought the dismissal of a breach of contract claim in a suit accusing the company of not hiring a temporary employee for a full-time position after he failed a drug test despite having a medical marijuana license, arguing that he had not pled the existence of a contract. Amazon.com Inc. said in a brief supporting its partial motion to dismiss Friday that Nathan Miller, a former seasonal associate in a Pennsylvania company facility, seemed to base his contract breach claim in an amended complaint on the allegation that he had been informed his seasonal role would last several months....

