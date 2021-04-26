Irish Digital Firms Come Under AML Rules For First Time

Law360, London (April 26, 2021, 2:42 PM BST) -- Businesses in Ireland that provide financial services for virtual currencies will now have to follow anti-money laundering rules for the first time after the European Union's financial crime regulations were incorporated into Irish law. So-called virtual asset service providers, which are companies that deal in cryptoassets such as bitcoin, will need to register with the Central Bank of Ireland for anti-money laundering and counterterrorist financing purposes, the central bank said on Friday. The measures to combat the flow of dirty money fall under the EU's Fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directive, which requires virtual asset companies to identify their customers. The directive also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS