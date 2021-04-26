Retiring Private Sector Workers Could Be Disadvantaged

Law360, London (April 26, 2021, 5:27 PM BST) -- Private sector employees may be at a disadvantage when they retire compared with public sector workers, unless action is taken to accelerate the buildup of their newer pensions, a consultancy business has warned. A report by Lane Clark & Peacock LLP said on Saturday that the differences in retirement fortunes is linked to private sector workers taking longer to build defined-contribution workplace pensions than people working in the public sector, who have traditional defined-benefit pensions. Private businesses have only recently started to offer workers defined-contribution schemes under automatic enrollment. But there is a concern that it will take a long time...

