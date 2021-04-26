EU Insurers Want Tax Incentives For Long-Term Health Cover

Law360, London (April 26, 2021, 2:49 PM BST) -- Insurers urged the European Union on Monday to provide tax incentives for insurance groups that would make long-term health coverage more affordable for the bloc's aging population. Insurance Europe, a trade body representing the sector, called on the European Commission — the bloc's executive arm — to "ensure that the right conditions are in place" to encourage insurers to offer longer-term care coverage to customers over 55. The commission has been consulting on ways to help the 27 member states respond to the EU's aging population as the life expectancy of citizens increases. Insurance Europe said on Monday that charging insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS