Serco Former Execs Acquitted After SFO Evidence Errors

Law360, London (April 26, 2021, 11:36 AM BST) -- Two former Serco Group PLC executives were acquitted of fraud charges on Monday after the Serious Fraud Office's case collapsed a third of the way through the trial as it emerged the white-collar watchdog had failed to disclose evidence to the defense. Two former execs of outsourcer Serco have been acquitted at Southwark Crown Court after the Serious Fraud Office failed to disclose evidence to the defense. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali.) Judge Amanda Tipples instructed the Southwark Crown Court jury to deliver not guilty verdicts on all charges against Simon Marshall, Serco's former operations director of field services, and Nicholas Woods, the former...

