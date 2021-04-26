3 Firms Guide Fortuna's $887M Gold Mining Co. Buy

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. said Monday it is buying gold mining business Roxgold in a deal valued at CA$1.1 billion (about $887 million) and led by Paul Weiss, Blake Cassels & Graydon and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg. The combined business will be able to produce the equivalent of around 450,000 ounces of gold each year and will be worth about $2 billion, according to a joint statement. Under the terms of the deal, Roxgold Inc. shareholders will receive 0.283 shares of Vancouver-based Fortuna plus roughly $.001 for each of their common shares, and Fortuna and Roxgold investors will own about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS