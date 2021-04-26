Investment Firm Blasts Toshiba's Handling Of PE Takeover Bid

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 11:47 AM EDT) -- One of Toshiba's largest shareholders on Monday lambasted the company's response to a recent private equity takeover bid and called upon the Japanese technology giant to undergo a strategic review that includes inviting prospective suitors to submit offers. Singapore-based 3D Investment Partners Pte. Ltd., which owns a stake of roughly 7.2% in Toshiba Corp., made its feelings known in a letter issued Monday to the company's board of directors. The letter comes a few weeks after Toshiba spurned private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, which offered to buy the Japanese company at a reported price tag of $20 billion or more....

