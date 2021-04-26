Secure Home Holdings Hits Ch. 11 Planning Lender Handover

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 10:42 AM EDT) -- Pennsylvania-based home and commercial security venture Secure Home Holdings LLC and four affiliates opened a Chapter 11 case in Delaware with about $229 million in secured debt, aiming for a restructuring that will hand the nationwide company's equity to first-lien lenders. In court filings late Sunday, Secure Home Chief Executive Officer Amy V. Kothari cited the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on company revenues — which are heavily dependent on direct sales and in-home installations — and key lender withdrawals from the financing of home security systems among the reasons for the resort to bankruptcy. Kothari said representatives of $197 million in first-lien...

