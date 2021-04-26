Tenn. Asks Justices To Deny Miss. Claim In $615M Water Fight

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Tennessee and the city of Memphis told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday that water the city pumps from underground originates from an interstate aquifer and that Mississippi can't pursue a claim that its water is being reduced by those wells, for which the state is seeking at least $615 million. In separate filings, Tennessee and the city agreed with a report issued last year by a special master that water taken by the city from the Middle Claiborne Aquifer involves interstate resources, and that water pulled across state lines is not stolen from Mississippi. As the special master properly found,...

