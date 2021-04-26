Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tenn. Asks Justices To Deny Miss. Claim In $615M Water Fight

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Tennessee and the city of Memphis told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday that water the city pumps from underground originates from an interstate aquifer and that Mississippi can't pursue a claim that its water is being reduced by those wells, for which the state is seeking at least $615 million.

In separate filings, Tennessee and the city agreed with a report issued last year by a special master that water taken by the city from the Middle Claiborne Aquifer involves interstate resources, and that water pulled across state lines is not stolen from Mississippi.

As the special master properly found,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!