2 More Firms Match Prevailing BigLaw Special Bonus Scale

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Linklaters LLP and Thompson & Knight LLP became the latest law firms to announce special associate bonuses matching the prevailing industry scale set in March by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Law360 learned Monday. Thompson & Knight is planning to offer a June seniority-based bonus ranging from $4,500-$24,000 to U.S. associates and a November bonus between $7,500 and $40,000, the firm confirmed to Law360. Associates must meet annualized billable hour thresholds to be eligible for the extra rewards. Linklaters, meanwhile, is planning to offer bonuses for U.S. associates in June and December using the same scales, a firm spokesperson told Law360....

