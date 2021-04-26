Justices Cool To Idea They Must Hear State V. State Suits

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The idea that the U.S. Supreme Court must hear lawsuits filed by one state against another has caught on with an increasing number of states and scholars, but the court's rejection of a suit from Texas seems to show that so far only Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas subscribe to that view. Justice Thomas was the only other member of the court to sign onto Justice Alito's dissenting opinion Monday explaining why the court was wrong to deny Texas' motion for leave to file a bill of complaint against California over the latter's so-called travel ban. "The practice of refusing...

