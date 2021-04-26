Montana Senate Approves Recreational Pot Legalization Bill

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A bill to implement voter-approved recreational marijuana in Montana has been approved by both chambers of the state Legislature, bringing the Big Sky State one step closer to fully legalizing cannabis. The Montana Senate voted to approve H.B. 701 on Friday by a 34-16 vote, just over two weeks after an earlier version passed the state House of Representatives on a 65-33 vote. The bill would realize the ballot measure Initiative No. 190, which passed in November with 57% of the vote. Existing medical marijuana dispensaries would be permitted to begin sales to consumers over 21 at the beginning of next...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS