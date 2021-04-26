Archer Adds NY Atty To Business Counseling, M&A Groups

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Northeast regional firm Archer & Greiner PC has added a New York partner to its business consulting and mergers and acquisition groups. The firm announced Friday that James G. Smith has joined the firm. He comes aboard after 18 years at New York and New Jersey firm Tarter Krinsky & Drogin LLP and shortly after another Tarter Krinsky partner, litigator Anthony Dougherty, joined Archer in January. Smith's practice focuses on complex securities, corporate transactions, investment management and corporate law, according to his firm biography. His past clients have included investment fund managers for a variety of types of funds, as well...

