Nonprofit With BigLaw Backing Targets Lawyer Well-Being

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A new nonprofit organization aimed at creating structural changes in the legal industry that improve lawyer mental health and well-being has been formed with the help of Crowell & Moring, Reed Smith, Latham & Watkins, Morgan Lewis and Katten Muchin, the group announced Monday. The nonprofit, called the Institute for Well-Being in Law, is the outgrowth of a group called the National Task Force on Lawyer Well-Being, which was formed in 2016 and helped release a report on lawyer well-being in 2017. The new organization says it will advocate for systemic change in the legal profession to address growing concerns about...

