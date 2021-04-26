White House Task Force Aims To Boost Union Organizing

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The White House said Monday that President Joe Biden will sign an executive order aimed at increasing union organizing across the country by creating a task force to consider how labor policy can help boost unionization. Led by Vice President Kamala Harris, the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment will recommend ways in which current federal labor law and policy can be best used to strengthen collective bargaining, the White House said in a statement. The task force, which also will be led by Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, will look at potential policies and regulatory changes the federal government...

