Calif. Panel Clarifies Interest In Apple's $2M Wage Loss

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court held Friday that Apple must pay interest on litigation costs starting on the date the trial judge entered a $2 million judgment against it in a certified class action by retail store workers over meal breaks, even though the exact costs were not calculated at the time. In a 15-page opinion, a three-judge panel held that interest began accruing on litigation costs on the date the judgment was issued against Apple in September 2017, and not months later in 2018 when the judge calculated the amount of the costs. "In this case, when judgment was entered in...

