Dem Lawmakers Tell Justices: Decide The Law, Not The Facts

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Democratic senators on Tuesday criticized the conservative justices for basing their rulings striking down campaign finance and voting rights laws on supposedly erroneous facts not contained in the record and told them the Supreme Court should leave the job of fact-finding to trial courts and Congress. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., gaveled Tuesday's hearing of a subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee to look at "Supreme Court Fact-Finding and the Distortion of American Democracy." This was the second hearing scrutinizing aspects of the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority since Whitehouse became chairman of the federal courts, oversight, agency action and federal rights...

