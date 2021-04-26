ND Creates $25M Tech Fund To Decrease Energy Emissions

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation Monday that would create a $25 million fund for clean energy technology grants and loans that are designed to help a range of power sources, including oil and gas, coal and renewables. Burgum, the governor of a state that has a significant amount of fossil fuel production as well as wind resources, said H.B. 1452 will help "accelerate efforts to develop promising low-emission technologies," including carbon capture projects that coal industry advocates say could "spur a new market for carbon dioxide." The bill passed by wide margins in both legislative chambers and enjoyed...

