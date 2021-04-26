Alaska High Court Updates Standard For Wage Law Exemption

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The Alaska Supreme Court has revised its own standard for determining if an employee is exempt from state wage law requirements, saying a prior beyond-reasonable-doubt standard of proof was "erroneous" and that courts should instead take a preponderance-of-evidence approach. In an opinion Friday, the Alaska high court said the previous standard had been based on a case that concerned only federal employees, and that the "preponderance" standard was more applicable in Alaska Wage and Hour Act cases. The decision was in response to a question from federal court in an unpaid overtime lawsuit against Schlumberger Technology Corp. "We conclude that an...

