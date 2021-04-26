Hertz Gives Competing Ch. 11 Sponsor A Week For New Offer

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt car rental giant Hertz Global asked a Delaware judge Monday for approval of a timetable under which a competing equity sponsor group can submit a new proposal challenging the current Chapter 11 plan while still allowing Hertz to move toward a June confirmation date. In a pair of motions, Hertz said that it is still soliciting creditor votes on an existing bankruptcy plan underpinned by an equity sponsorship led by Centerbridge Partners LP, but that it wants to give a competing group led by Certares Opportunities LLC and Knighthead Capital Management a fair shot to submit a final, best offer...

