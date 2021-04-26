NLRB Official Approves Union Vote At Cyber Charter School

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Teachers, nurses and other workers at a virtual charter school in Pennsylvania may vote on unionizing, a National Labor Relations Board official has ruled, rejecting the school's argument that it is not covered by federal labor law because it is an arm of the government. In a decision issued Friday, NLRB Philadelphia office regional director Thomas Goonan said workers at 21st Century Cyber Charter School can vote on whether to be represented by the Pennsylvania State Education Association affiliate 21st Century Cyber Education Association. The unit includes teachers, nurses, counselors and developers who work for the Pennsylvania-based school. Goonan said the...

