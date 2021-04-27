Food Wholesaler Says Teamsters' Strike Will Cost Millions

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey food distributor has sued a Teamsters local in Pennsylvania federal court, seeking potentially millions of dollars in damages ahead of a planned strike that the company says would violate a no-strike provision in the parties' collective bargaining agreement. J. Ambrogi Food Distribution Inc. on Monday asked the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to declare that Teamsters Local 929's impending strike against the company and the linked Kristy's Kuts violates their CBA. The company is also asking for an order making the union cough up damages to offset estimated losses of "between $3 million and $4 million." "Because the company...

