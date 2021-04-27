Pet Products Maker, Distributor Agree To End Antitrust Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A manufacturer of pet products has reached a deal with a distributor to end their antitrust dispute over online sales, the two companies told a Kansas federal judge. The handshake between and H&C Animal Health LLC and Ceva Animal Health LLC ends litigation first brought by H&C in May 2020 accusing manufacturer Ceva of abusing monopoly power to raise online prices for pet behavior products. The legal fight also triggered counterclaims from Ceva against the distributor. Terms of the tentative deal were not disclosed in a Monday filing, which says the companies "respectfully notify the court that they have reached an...

