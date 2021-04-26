Copyright Office Weighs Quicker CCB Registration Option

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Copyright Office on Monday announced a proposal that aims to create an expedited copyright registration option for unregistered works facing litigation before its newly enacted Copyright Claims Board, which hears low dollar value copyright disputes. The proposed rule would offer those with pending copyright registration applications the choice to pay an additional fee and request an expedited registration following their submission of a completed registration application. The proposed rule enables claimants or counterclaimants to follow this procedure if a respondent has either opted into CCB proceedings or has failed to opt out in a timely fashion. The office said...

