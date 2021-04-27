UK Targets 22 In First Use Of New Anti-Corruption Sanctions

Law360, London (April 27, 2021, 12:23 PM BST) -- The British government has for the first time slapped asset freezes and travel bans on 22 individuals linked to serious corruption abroad under a new sanctions regime aimed at stemming the flow of crime-linked money into the country. Those targeted for their involvement in high-profile corruption cases include Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta who have been accused of using their friendship with Jacob Zuma, South Africa's former president, to profit financially and influence ministerial appointments. They have denied any wrongdoing. Among others sanctioned are individuals allegedly involved in a $230 million tax fraud in Russia, which was uncovered by Sergei Magnitsky —...

