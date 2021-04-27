Insurers Target Organized Crime With Fraud Detection System

Law360, London (April 27, 2021, 5:12 PM BST) -- Britain's Insurance Fraud Bureau said on Tuesday that it is teaming up with Paris-based Shift Technology to develop artificial intelligence that will better detect organized crime networks seeking to commit fraud. The bureau is a not-for-profit body set up by the insurance sector to fight organized fraud via a database. "Shift will analyze millions of policies and claims records from industry databases to help expose organized insurance fraud networks," the bureau said in a statement. The AI software will be available to members in 2022, the organization said. Shift said its software will use AI to "learn and grow" in response...

