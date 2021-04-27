Swiss Bank Migros to Pay Germany €2.4M Over Tax Evasion

Law360, London (April 27, 2021, 4:48 PM BST) -- Swiss bank Migros has agreed to pay German authorities €2.4 million ($2.9 million) to settle allegations that it held untaxed assets from local customers, the bank said Monday. Migros Bank AG said it has agreed to make the one-off payment to German authorities in response to allegations that the bank helped local customers use its accounts to evade tax on certain assets. "Migros Bank reached an amicable agreement with the German judicial authorities on previously untaxed assets from German customers," the bank said. "Migros Bank is thus one of various banking institutions that is cleaning up ... cross-border business with Germany."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS