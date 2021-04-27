Canadian Cannabis Co. Buys Florida CBD Biz For Up To $60M

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis extractor Valens will pay as much as $60 million to purchase Florida-based CBD products maker Green Roads, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal guided by Stikeman Elliott, Foley Hoag and Greenberg Traurig. The acquisition adds to The Valens Co. Inc.'s portfolio a business that was founded by pharmacists and boasts being the "largest privately owned CBD company in the United States," according to a statement. Green Roads makes numerous hemp-derived CBD items, including oils, topicals and ingestibles, as well as personal care and pet products. Green Roads products are available in over 7,000 retail stores, and the company's...

