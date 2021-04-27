UBS Names Ex-Rio Tinto, Novartis Atty As Group GC

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- UBS on Tuesday said it has named an in-house attorney whose career spans companies including Rio Tinto and Novartis as its new group general counsel to take the helm of the legal department in November. Barbara Levi, who most recently was chief legal officer and external affairs at Rio Tinto, will replace Markus Diethelm in the role, according to the Swiss investment bank's announcement. After 13 years at UBS, Diethelm has decided to step down from the position, and he will remain in a senior adviser role for select legal cases into 2022. "I'm looking forward to having Barbara join UBS...

