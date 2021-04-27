Owens Corning Taps Ex-Nordson Atty For GC Post

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Owens Corning, a Toledo, Ohio-based insulation company, announced on Tuesday the hiring of a veteran general counsel who will oversee the company's legal operations and its governmental and corporate affairs. Beginning June 9, Gina Beredo will serve as the Fortune 500 company's new general counsel, and as an executive vice president and corporate secretary. Owens Corning makes insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Beredo moves over from working as the general counsel for Westlake, Ohio-based Nordson Corp., which manufacturers and markets products related to adhesives, coatings, sealants and other biomaterials. She had been with the company since 2013, taking over the...

