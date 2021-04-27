IBM's New Tech Infrastructure Offshoot Appoints Its GC

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A new IBM offshoot that manages technology infrastructure has announced that it has hired as its general counsel a Jones Day alum who previously served as global head of litigation and mergers and acquisitions for the technology giant. Edward Sebold is expected to provide Kyndryl with legal guidance gleaned from more than 25 years of experience with the regulatory and legal matters that global companies face, according to the company's announcement Monday. Sebold at IBM worked on legal issues related to matters such as services, the company's Watson Health unit and M&A, including IBM's $34 billion acquisition of software company Red...

