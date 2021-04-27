Ex-Clerk For Thomas, DOJ Official Returns To Jones Day

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A former clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who recently served in the Trump administration is returning to Jones Day as of counsel in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm said Monday. Brinton Lucas comes to the firm following several years in the U.S. Department of Justice, including multiple assignments in the DOJ Civil Division and U.S. Solicitor General's Office, most recently as assistant to the solicitor general. Lucas, who first joined Jones Day in 2015 as an associate, will rejoin the firm's issues and appeals practice, the firm said. His return adds to Jones Day's stock of former...

