K&L Gates Offering Associate Bonuses For Big Billers

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP is joining the group of large law firms handing out special bonuses this year, reserving them for associates working at a pace of at least 2,080 hours for the year on client matters, according to an internal memo made public Tuesday. The bonuses of between $12,000 and $64,000 match those that a growing list of other firms have agreed to pass out this spring, summer and fall in recognition of associates' hard work during the pandemic. The internal memo detailing the bonuses was sent to K&L Gates' associates by its global managing partner James Segerdahl and made public...

