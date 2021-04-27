VC Investor Seeks Del. Chancery TRO Over Payout Row

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Investors in a venture capital fund now in line for a huge payoff on stock in an autonomous vehicle tech company have asked Delaware's Chancery Court for a temporary restraining order to block an alleged fund attempt to hijack hundreds of millions in gains. The suit filed late Monday by Definition Services Inc. accused GVA Capital Ltd. of laying claim to most of Definition's gain on a $20 million investment in Luminar Technologies Inc. in 2016 on the basis of a recently asserted and undocumented "oral agreement" between parties without authority to act. "This brazen misconduct is a breach of virtually...

