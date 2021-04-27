Coronavirus Regulations: A State-By-State Week In Review

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- COVID-19 immunization developments were highlighted this past week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 's recommendation that states resume the use of the vaccine by Johnson & Johnson 's Janssen unit following reports of people experiencing blood clots.The announcement prompted a study group's approval of the vaccine's resumed use in California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. In immunization progress elsewhere, leaders in Illinois, New York and Pennsylvania continued to boost vaccine access for various groups.New York and New Jersey scaled back capacity restrictions for indoor and outdoor events, in time for the onset of warm-weather festivities, while the Garden State also unveiled plans to deliver aid to food banks struggling during the pandemic.Here's a breakdown of some of the COVID-19-related state measures from the past week.The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Saturday said it has approved the resumed use of the Janssen vaccine. The workgroup was formed to review vaccine safety for the states of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that the state will send oxygen equipment to India amid the country's fast-spreading surge of coronavirus cases. The equipment includes oxygen concentrators, cylinders, regulators and pulse oximeters.Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced the rollout of the state's Pandemic Navigator Program, a $60 million public-private health partnership to provide social service support, vaccine access and other services in regions that have been the most impacted by the public health crisis.Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday scaled back capacity limits and increased the number of allowable activities, effective May 10, citing the decline of coronavirus cases and the continuing vaccination progress in the state. Under the new rules, outdoor gathering limits will rise to 500 people from 200 people and indoor capacity limits will increase to 50% from 35%. Dance floors will also be permitted at private indoor events, and carnivals and fairs may operate subject to outdoor amusement business capacity limits.Seven food banks around the state will split $10 million in federal coronavirus relief funding under a measure Murphy signed into law April 21.Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday scaled back capacity limits on businesses, effective in May. Under the new rules, casinos and gambling halls can operate at 50% capacity, up from 25%; offices can go from 50% to 75% capacity; and gyms outside of New York City can increase capacity from 33% to 50% as of May 15. Large-scale outdoor event venues can increase spectator attendance from 20% to 33% as of May 19.Cuomo on Friday announced that five new pop-up vaccination sites are now operating in all five New York City boroughs. Bodega, grocery and supermarket workers with proof of employment may be immunized on a walk-in basis.Health officials on Monday amended vaccine protocol orders to direct providers and the state's Area Agencies on Aging to work together to provide immunization access to homebound individuals.Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday signed a law that will align the state's corporate tax deadline with the federal deadline of May 17 as part of the state's pandemic response.--Editing by Kelly Duncan.

