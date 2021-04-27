Calif. Vacancies Mount For Biden As Judge Eyes Senior Status

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez will be transitioning to senior status next year, giving President Joe Biden now 19 seats to fill in California. Judge Mendez will make the transition on April 17, 2022, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts' vacancy list indicated on Tuesday. According to the office, Judge Mendez submitted his notice April 19. He plans to take senior status exactly 14 years after he joined the federal bench, entering semi-retirement as soon as he is eligible under a rule that considers age and years of service. The federal judge's decision marks the third vacancy out of only...

